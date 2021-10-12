Saudi Royal Family Gifted Trump Fake Tiger Fur Robes, Illegal Ivory Dagger: Report

The Saudi royal family had presented former US President Donald Trump and his team with dozens of gifts, including three robes made of the white tiger and cheetah fur and a dagger with an ivory handle, as per reports. These expensive gifts were offered to Trump on his first overseas visit as US President to Saudi Arabia in 2017, reported The New York Times. According to a White House lawyer, the possession of the furs and dagger most definitely violated the Endangered Species Act, however, the Trump administration did not disclose them as presents from a foreign government. The White House handed them over to the General Services Administration on the last day of Trump's presidency, rather than the US Fish and Wildlife Service, which seized the gifts earlier this summer, the report stated.

Meanwhile, according to the US Interior Department, when the robes and dagger were finally sent to the competent authorities for inspection, they were found to be fake. "Wildlife inspectors and special agents found that robes' linings were coloured to seem like tiger and cheetah patterns and they were not made of protected species. So, those gifts were not original," Tyler Cherry, a spokesman for the Interior Department, was quoted as saying by The New York Times.

The report stated that Trump and his officials received as many as 82 during that visit to the Gulf country. The dagger and furs, among the most expensive gifts, were not revealed until Trump's final full day in office. It is pertinent to mention that according to a 1966 law established by Congress, US officials are only allowed to keep gifts worth less than a few hundred dollars. However, gifts received by Trump and his officials were valued at $390 in 2017, and now it is worth $415, reported The New York Times.

Trump's aides accused of walking away with gift bags meant for foreign leaders

The tale of the furs is just one example of how gift exchanges between the US and foreign leaders, which were once a carefully regulated process intended to protect governments from accusations of corruption, degraded into sometimes risible shambles during Trump's presidency. The inspector general of the State Department is looking into charges that Trump's political appointees took away gift bags worth thousands of dollars meant for foreign leaders for the Group of 7 summit in 2020, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The gift bags contained leather portfolios, pewter trays, and marble trinket boxes adorned with the presidential seal or autographs of Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, that were purchased with government funds, reported The New York Times.

Image: AP