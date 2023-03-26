Saudi TV Airs Snippets Mocking Biden's 'cognitive Decline' And Harris' Reaction To Gaffe

There's no denying the fact that US President Joe Biden is popular for his stumbling statements and unbalanced walking style. The 80-year-old President once again grabbed eyeballs after he was portrayed as a funny old man on a TV show aired on "Saudi Night Live." Saudi Arabia’s state-run television network telecasted a short video clip showing an actor playing the president's role stumbling as he climbs the staircase leading to Air Force One while the comic portraying Vice President Kamala Harris looks on in horror.

The video clip poked fun at the real-life gaffes of Biden, who is known for frequently losing his balance while walking. In another skit from the show named Studio 22, the actor playing Biden's role is waving from a podium at the White House just after completing his speech. In the last part of the video, he is then seen saluting while stepping down from the podium and extending his hand after walking a few steps, only to realise there’s nobody there. The actor playing Harris then calls the president over and shakes his hand.

In another part of the video, Biden is then seen shaking hands with an American flag before being guided in the right direction by the Vice President. However, this isn't the first time that Biden has been mocked, as earlier in April last year a sketch was shared in which the 46th US President was portrayed as a forgetful old man who falls asleep at the podium and needs to be woken up by Harris.

Joe Biden mistakenly applauds China instead of Canada

On Friday, Joe Biden mistakenly praised "China" during a speech to members of parliament in Ottawa. "Today, I applaud China for stepping up," said Biden in a speech to Canada’s parliament after he failed to name China when speaking on fentanyl smuggling. "Excuse me, I applaud Canada," he quickly added.

The 80-year-old President also said, "You can tell what I’m thinking about China. I won’t get into that yet," right after mixing up Canada and China.

He made a gaffe while he was speaking on how the Canadian govt agreed to accept more migrants from Latin American countries, immediately after not naming China at all while addressing the gathering on the rising illicit supply of fentanyl, which has its "roots around the globe" and is driving a surge in deaths caused due to overdose.

