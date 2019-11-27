The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

'Say It Again': Trump's Struggle To Hear People Starts Marathon Of Memes

US News

'Say it again', US President Donald Trump struggling to hear people amid the noise of his helicopter have turned into a social media meme and is hilarious.

Written By Pragya Puri | Mumbai | Updated On:
Say it again

A compilation video of US President Donald Trump is trending on social media where Trump after becoming the President of the United States, has been struggling to hear what people have to say amid the noise created by the helicopter. If one looks at the video, it seems that Trump has inculcated a weird habit of taking questions from the media outside the White House while his helicopter awaits to take off. 

The 'chopper talk'

The video was shared on Twitter by The Daily Show, where Trump is seen repeating the same phrase like, ‘say it again’, ‘what did you say’. Netizens have termed this practice of Trump as the ‘chopper talk’. The phrase became so popular that it was added to the Urban Dictionary. The term ‘chopper talk’ means when someone finds it hard to hear what the other person is saying, while there is a huge noise-making machine behind them. 

READ: Twitter To Delete Accounts That Have Been Inactive For Over 6 Months

The Daily Show was able to capture several moments in a 30 minutes montage where Trump is seen struggling to hear what the reporters are asking him. There are so many moments when Trump asks other people to speak up. He even justifies that his hearing is perfect. However, Netizens found the video entertaining and hilarious. 

 READ: Robert Lewandowski Took To Twitter After Scoring Four Goals In The UEFA Champions League

The video is trending on Twitter and eventually turned into a social media meme in itself. Netizens share their creative and innovative memes on Twitter. 

 

READ: WWE: Batista Set To Date Dana Brooke? Fans Left Curious After Their Latest Twitter Banter

READ: Game Of Thrones Tweets 'Winter Is Coming' And Twitter Cannot Keep Calm

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG