'Say It Again': Trump's Struggle To Hear People Starts Marathon Of Memes

A compilation video of US President Donald Trump is trending on social media where Trump after becoming the President of the United States, has been struggling to hear what people have to say amid the noise created by the helicopter. If one looks at the video, it seems that Trump has inculcated a weird habit of taking questions from the media outside the White House while his helicopter awaits to take off.

The 'chopper talk'

The video was shared on Twitter by The Daily Show, where Trump is seen repeating the same phrase like, ‘say it again’, ‘what did you say’. Netizens have termed this practice of Trump as the ‘chopper talk’. The phrase became so popular that it was added to the Urban Dictionary. The term ‘chopper talk’ means when someone finds it hard to hear what the other person is saying, while there is a huge noise-making machine behind them.

The Daily Show was able to capture several moments in a 30 minutes montage where Trump is seen struggling to hear what the reporters are asking him. There are so many moments when Trump asks other people to speak up. He even justifies that his hearing is perfect. However, Netizens found the video entertaining and hilarious.

trying to talk to my dad when the telly is on https://t.co/l9nvMVNjWC — Charlotte Haley (@The_Hailstone_) November 25, 2019

Just interview the friggin helicopter. https://t.co/zNSEW21sho — Tristan Mendès France (@tristanmf) November 25, 2019

The video is trending on Twitter and eventually turned into a social media meme in itself. Netizens share their creative and innovative memes on Twitter.

Twitter : Ok Boomer

Trump : What??? https://t.co/Yx17Kw9VAs — Gilbert Wilson (@Mysta_G) November 26, 2019

I wish there was some sort of pressroom where press secretaries and presidents could give briefings.🤔 — Douglas James (@DeltahJuliet) November 25, 2019

