Scared Of Turbulence While Flying? Tesla CEO Elon Musk Explains Why Not To Be

Taking to Twitter, Elon Musk said that people should never fear turbulence and explained that the wings of the commercial airliner can handle insane bending.

If you have ever flown in an aeroplane, you would have come across turbulence, unexpected shakes and irregular motions of the plane, that sometimes cause passengers to panic. But Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the world's richest man, said that it's not a big deal.

Taking to Twitter, Musk said that people should never fear turbulence and explained that the wings of the commercial airliner can handle insane bending.

His response was in reaction to a post that said that aeroplane wings can flex despite being metal. The post also carried a video which showed Boeing 747's wing bending in turbulence.

"People should never fear turbulence. Commercial airliner wings can handle insane amounts of bending, "Musk said.

Turbulence is a very common affair which is due to a variety of reasons, the most typical one being the rough air in the atmosphere. Other causes include turbulence caused by the aircraft's wings.

Netizens react to Musk's advice

Many people reacted to Elon Musk's tweet on turbulence. One asked him if he can debunk the "turn cell phone off while in flight myth".

Another said, "I used to be afraid of turbulence! I just enjoy it now! Wheeeee!"

"I saw a video of how Boeing or Airbus - can't remember who - tested the wing strength of their new plane. The plane was secured to the factory floor and overhead cranes pulled a wing up until it broke. It was incredible how much that wing flexed before it went BANG!" a third Twitterati said.

