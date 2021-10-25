School Principals Raise Concern About Spike In Gun Violence In North Philadelphia District

Steep escalation of gun violence in Philadelphia neighborhood has left teenagers 'scared to go to school,' ABC news reported citing the principal of Simon Gratz High School Mastery Charter as he spoke during a press conference. The principal of the said school, Le'Yondo Dunn, quoted a message he received from one of his aggrieved students and raised concern about the lack of safety due to increased gun attacks in North Philadelphia. Other principals present at the presser in the school district were equally tensed after three teens from Simon Gratz were fatally shot on September 13 followed by another similar incident on October 19 near Lincoln High School, Mayfair that critically wounded a teenager.

School goers, who are supposed to be enjoying their senior years, are worried about violence occurring both inside and outside the premises in North Philadelphia. In the last year, at least 9 kids from his school were shot dead, including three teens last month, Principal Dunn told ABC News. The principals pledged together to initiate new programs and jointly work together to "protect and keep young people safe."

Gun violence in North Philadelphia school district

On October 19, a gunman opened fire outside Abraham Lincoln High School in Mayfair, Northeast Philadelphia. The shooting killed a 66-year-old passerby and left a teenager severely injured, the Inquirer reported. As per reports, the 21-year-old gunman aimlessly fired bullets that hit a teen in the back of the head and pierced through the 66-year-old car driver. The incident came in less than two weeks after a 13-year-old student was fatally shot in front of E.W Rhodes Elementary School. The police apprehended the gunman and another allegedly involved in the attack.

Meanwhile, the killings in North Philadelphia are mostly related to racial crimes that have also spiked in the school district since 2015. As per city data, cited by ABC News, more than 10,000 people have been killed in gun injuries with about 3 out of 4 being Black males. More than 80% of killings in the past year were racial which included 96% of teen victims who were Black boys. The violence was recorded mostly from the Northern Philadelphia school district, ABC News reported, citing Action News data. Additionally, Philadelphia recorded at least 41 victims below the age of 18 years in the total homicides this year.

