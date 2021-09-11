School Staff Contribute To Buy Car For A Colleague Who Was 'struggling Financially'

Teachers at a school in the US, decided to help their colleague by going the extra mile to gift a car to the custodian of the institution. The video of the man’s reaction on receiving the car has gone viral. Chris Jackson works as a custodian at the Unity Grove Elementary School in Henry County, Georgia and was visibly emotional when his colleagues pitched in to buy him a car. The faculty and the staff knew that he wasn’t well off financially and had to work harder to reach the school as he could not afford a car. Therefore, the fellow colleagues decided to pitch in and gift him a car.

Unity Grove Elementary School — Henry County, Georgia:



The teaching staff chipped-in to give head custodian “Mr. Chris” a car so would no longer have to walk to work. Humanity…pic.twitter.com/9j0a8zV0Xz — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 9, 2021

The video has gone viral across social media sites in which we can see Jackson’s reaction when he saw the car and was given the keys. He said, “I never would’ve dreamed of something like this.” He further said in an emotional tone, “This is mind-blowing to me,” and thanked the teachers again and again. The school posted on Facebook saying that the teachers had begun collecting funds that could also help him find housing and make utility payments. The school said that they were happy to later find out that this was his preferred car as well. The school said, “Little did we know, it was his favourite type of car, and he was stunned to know that it was HIS!”

As per the news outlet Newsweek, Jackson was struggling financially and had to choose between travelling by an unreliable bus route or take a long walk that would be at least an hour long. The gesture was incredibly helpful to him as he would be able to use the car on a daily basis since the school have started to reopen. Jackson said while talking to Alive 11 News, “I didn’t run away. I just stay. I put my pride aside. I just come to work, smile, be me.” One of his colleagues said, “There has never been a day where he has not come in with a smile on his face. The kids here adore him. They love Mr. Chris. And he just works so hard.”

Restoring my faith in humanity. God is so good https://t.co/JdcOG0t25Z — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) September 10, 2021