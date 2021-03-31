School Teacher's Racist Rant Exposed After She Forgets To Quit Zoom Call; Netizens Enraged

In another story of ‘Zoom call mishap’, a white teacher’s racism got exposed as she forgot to disconnect the call following a session with her black pupil. The incident occurred in Southern California, where Kimberly Newman went on a callous rant about her student and his family, unaware that the call was ongoing. As per the Washington Post, the science teacher also bashed the parenting skills of her student.

"She's answered her phone for the first time the entire year. I mean these parents, that's what kind of piece of s--- they are,” the White teacher can be heard saying in the purported video. READ | Biden announces additional actions to respond to anti-Asian violence

Shool teacher's racist rant gets recorded

The whole 30-minute rant was recorded by the 12-year old’s month Katura Stokes, who later presented it to the Desert Willow Fine Arts, Science and Technology Magnet Academy, leading to Newmans’s quick suspension and subsequent resignation. According to the claim submitted to the school, the mother and son say they have been permanently scarred and worry they may never be treated fairly by Palmdale schools.

Another rant

In a similar incident last year, Michael Lofthouse, the CEO of the San Francisco-based cloud transformation firm Solid8 was filmed making slurs at an Asian family. As per reports, the Orosa family was dining at the Bernardus Lodge to celebrate Mari Orosa’s birthday. This video was first shared by the Twitter account @JohnRizkallah.

The video begins with a member of the Asian family asking Tech CEO Michael Lofthouse to repeat what he said. Lofthouse appears to be sitting alone at his table who responded by saying, "Trump's gonna f**k you. You f*****g need to leave. You f*****g Asian piece of s**t". The situation was saved by an employee of the Bernardus Lodge. The employee said, "You do not talk to our guests like that. They are valued guests. Get out"!

