Scientists Claim That Trump's Environmental Policies Killed Thousands Of People

According to a new report in the British medical journal The Lancet, the former US President Donald Trump administration deliberately pushed policies that led to hundreds of thousands of US deaths. Written by 33 authors, the articles estimated that rollbacks of environmental and workplace protections led to 22,000 excess deaths in 2019 itself. The article also found that 40 per cent of the US deaths during 2020 from Covid-19 would have been avoided if the country’s death rate had been closer to that of the other G7 members.

The finds raise a comparison with the previous US norms and those in other countries. These further make statistical assumptions about what mortality rates might have been if Trump hadn’t swerved away from the global scientific consensus. One of the co-authors, who is also a paediatrician and epidemiologist at Boston College, Philip Landrigan says that it was fair to make the linkage. He accused the Trump administration of not enforcing the Clean Air Act. He said that Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency reversed the Obama administration’s emissions rule and also stopped controlling the air pollution. Trump’s last EPA Administrator, Scott Wheeler, cited the cost-benefit analysis as a rationale for regulatory changes as it undermined Obama-era attempts to curb pollution.

Read: Biden Rolled Out His Climate And Environment Team

A new approach

However, with the coming of the Biden administration, a new environment and climate team was introduced. The approach is a shift from Donald Trump's presidency. The current team focuses on undoing or blocking many of the Trump administration's initiatives.

Read: Trump's Impeachment Trial: What We Know So Far And What's Next?

Also, there is now an emphasis on looking out for the low-income, working-class and minority communities hit hardest by fossil fuel pollution and climate change. Making a remark on his team, Biden stressed the diversity of an emerging team that he described as "brilliant, qualified, tested and barrier-busting”. Terming the current situation as a ‘crisis’, he said, “Just like we need a unified national response to COVID-19, we need a unified national response to climate change. We need to meet the moment with the urgency it demands as we would during any national emergency”.

Read: Angela Merkel And Theresa May Are 'losers', Trump Told Macron In 2017

Also Read: How A Leading Anti-Trump Group Ignored A Crisis In Its Ranks

(Image Credits: AP/Unsplash)