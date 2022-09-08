Scottish Period Dignity Officer Sues Firm For Sexual Discrimination After Getting Fired

A Scottish man who was fired from his position as a period dignity officer is suing the organisation that employed him, according to local media reports. Jason Grant is initiating legal action in accordance with the Equality Act, and he may file a claim for sexual discrimination.

Last month, Jason Grant was named the Tay region's period dignity regional lead officer, the first of its type in Scotland and the outcome of Holyrood's pioneering women's health legislation. However, the hiring of Grant triggered a contentious debate online, with detractors arguing that a woman should have been given the position.

Following "threats and abuse," Tayside's period dignity working group announced on September 6 that it was scrapping the post. His position was touted as the first of its type in Scotland and was established to protect the constitutional right to free period products in public settings.

The Period Dignity Working Group, which includes representatives from Dundee and Angus College, Perth College, Angus council, and Dundee city council, confirmed on September 6 that the role, which included promoting access to free sanitary products in schools and colleges as well as discussing menopausal issues, would not be continued and urged a "spirit of kindness" to be extended to those involved.

Working group calls Grant best applicant for the position

The working group had also stated that Grant was the best applicant for the position. According to BBC, Ryan Russell, an expert in employment law at MML Legal, stated that the group was pursuing a complaint under the 2010 Equality Act on Grant's behalf. Grant, according to Russell, was "publicly dismissed" before receiving written notification that the position had been terminated. The Scottish government, which sponsored the position, insisted that it was not involved in the hiring process for such positions.

It is worth mentioning here that as Scotland approved the Period Products (Free Provision) (Scotland) Act 2021, which became a law in the middle of August, it became the first nation in the world to offer free and universal access to period products. Grant had been tasked with organising a campaign in Tayside's schools, colleges, and neighbourhoods to inform people about Scotland's period product laws and make sure that funding was distributed properly.

Image: Unsplash