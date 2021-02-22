Sea Snail Venom Could Be Used For Treating Severe Malaria, Other Diseases

According to scientists, the venomous 'sting' of sea snails contains curious compounds that could have medicinal potential. These could have applications that could help in the treatment of cancer, develop new kinds of painkillers and might also be helpful in combating all sorts of diseases. As a part of a new study, it has been observed that molecular components of cone snail venom can help in treating severe cases of malaria. This can be done by inhibiting the activity of Plasmodium falciparum.

Analysing Conus nux

It is a protozoan parasite that causes one type of the disease. The researchers studied one cone snail in particular, called the Conus nux. The researchers collected specimens of the sea snail off the Pacific coast of Costa Rica and then analysed the makeup of its toxins. They also analysed neurotoxic peptides that specifically targeted surface proteins of cells. As per the scientists, the mechanisms underlying the cone snail's venom could also have therapeutic potential.

Read: Antarctica And Greenland Losing Ice Sheets Six Times Faster Than In 1990s

According to the reports by Science Alert, biochemist Frank Marí from the National Institute of Standards and Technology in Maryland said that out of more than 850 species of cone snails there are hundreds of thousands of diverse venom exopeptidases. These have been selected throughout several million years of evolution to capture their prey. FAU biomedical scientist Andrew Oleinikov said that conotoxins have been studied for decades as a part of various molecular probes and drug leads, who used to target the central nervous systems.

Read: Greta Thunberg And Other Prominent Women's Books That Talk About Climate Change

In the test, it was concluded that there are six 'fractions' in the venom that can disrupt the protein interactions. This promotes cytoadhesion in IE cells. The researchers also say that the discovery could help in paving the way for future pharmaceuticals as it can help in treating severe malaria. Other diseases like cancer, AIDS, and COVID-19 could also be treated.

Read: Climate Change: Greenland's Melting Ice Raises Global Sea Level By 2.2mm

Also Read: Climate Change In Mid-Atlantic Region threatens Survival Of The 'Whelk' - A Sea Snail

(Image Credits: Unsplash)