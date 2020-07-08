Seattle Passes ‘Amazon Tax’, Councilwoman Calls For Overthrowing ‘system Of Capitalism’

While the Seattle City Council passed the ‘Amazon Tax’, Councilwoman Kshama Sawant delivered a ‘message for Jeff Bezos and his class’. At the digital city council meeting, Sawant warned the big business owners that if they ‘overturn’ the Amazon Tax again, the working people will ‘go all out in thousands’ to defeat them. She added that the working class won’t stop there as they are fighting for far more than the tax and preparing for a ‘different kind of society’.

Sawant’s warning comes after the city council passed a tax on big businesses that is expected to fund economic relief and core services during the coronavirus crisis. The tax is also expected to raise more than $200 million per year for housing, local business assistance and community development in the long term. The new tax was passed on July 6 and while Sawant called it a ‘victory for working people’, she even added if Bezos lashes out against the ‘modest demands’ then people are coming for him and the ‘rotten system’.

The Seattle Councilwoman added, “We are coming to dismantle this deeply oppressive, racist, sexist, violent, utterly bankrupt system of capitalism, this police state. We cannot and will not stop until we overthrow it and replace it with a world based instead on solidarity, genuine democracy, and equality – a socialist world”.

READ: 2 Female Firsts At The Supreme Court Announce Retirements

READ: US Hits Chinese Officials With Visa Bans Over Tibet Access

‘JumpStartSeattle’ tax

Back in 2018, the city council mayor Jenny Durkan had passed a per-employee ‘head tax’ on large corporations, however, the measure was repealed as businesses including Amazon had warned that the tax could discourage job growth. With the unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak and with housing and homelessness crises that have in recent years accompanied Seattle’s tech-business and construction boom, the new ‘JumpStart Seattle’ tax will be targeting companies with highly paid employees.

The new tax is tailored so that most of the money will be paid by those companies that are best able to shoulder the load. According to reports, the new tax also comes as the region is in desperate need for more subsidised housing. The unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak has also rocked the local economy while ripping a hole in a city budget reliant now on property and sales taxes.

(Image: @cmkshama/Twitter)

READ: Confederate Statue In Virginia To Be Removed Soon

READ: Civil Rights Groups Denounce Facebook Over Hate Speech