Second Batch Of Classified Documents Found By Biden's Legal Team; Investigation Continues

A second batch of classified documents has been discovered by the legal team of US President Joe Biden following initial investigation of these classified documents, reported CNN. The first batch of documents was found at the US President's former think tank office in Washington in early November.

Soon after the discovery of the first batch of the classified document of national security material by Biden's lawyers, it was submitted to the National Archives. The National Archives, which acts as the custodian for presidential records, issued a referral to the justice department to open an investigation that has led its way to the second batch of those classified documents, reported CNN.

Classified documents investigation

The investigation has led to the discovery of the second batch of national security material after the first batch found in November 2022 raised security concerns in the White House, where only a small circle of advisers and lawyers were aware of the matter. After that, an investigation has been launched to search locations where documents from Biden’s time as vice president may have been stored, reported CNN.

However, there have been no comments from the White House administration. The first batch contained ten classified documents, including US intelligence materials and briefing memos about Ukraine, Iran, and the United Kingdom. But so far, there has been no information about the second batch of the classified documents that surfaced on Thursday.

FBI agents had searched the Florida home of Biden's predecessor and seized more than 10,000 files that Trump had not turned over to the National Archives last August. Followed by the subpoena issued by the US justice department for the return of the sensitive files before the FBI showed up at Mar-a-Lago.

So far, in Trump's case, at least three hundred with classified markings, including 18 marked top secret, have been recovered by federal agents from the golf club in Palm Beach.