Second Chinese Spy Balloon Identified Hovering Over Latin America: Pentagon

US spokesman Pat Ryder has informed that another Chinese spy balloon has been identified over Latin America.

According to CNN, It is not exactly which country in the region the balloon is hovering over but it does not appear to be heading toward the United States.

"We are seeing reports of a balloon transiting Latin America. We now assess it is another Chinese surveillance balloon," Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said in a statement, without specifying its exact location.

The latest development came just the day after US officials admitted that they were tracking the spy balloon across the country and said "it is expected to remain in US airspace for the next few days".

The Pentagon said that it does not currently pose a threat however they have advised the White House to not shoot it down, despite F-22 fighter jets being scrambled over Montana when it was spotted on Wednesday. The balloon was filmed and photographed by residents of Billings, Montana, a little over 200 miles from a nuclear missile silo field at Malmstrom Air Force Base, as per media reports.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has also postponed his trip to China this weekend because of the incident.

Whereas the Chinese foreign ministry released a statement in which they said, “The Chinese side regrets the unintended entry of the airship into US airspace due to force majeure.” "On Friday, the balloon was at an altitude of around 60,000 ft above the US and moving east", said Brig Gen Pat Ryder. Further, he added, "While we won’t get into specifics in regards to the exact location, I can tell you that the balloon continues to move eastward and is currently over the center of the continental United States.”

“We currently assess that the balloon does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground at this time, and will continue to monitor and review options,” said Brig Gen Ryder.