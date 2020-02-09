Second NYPD Officer Shot Less Than A Day After 'assassination Attempt', Suspect Arrested

Another NYPD cop was shot after a gunman opened fire in the precinct area on Sunday Morning, international media reported. This comes nearly 12 hours after two officers were ambushed in a patrol car in an assassination attempt.

Shot in the arm

Reportedly, a lieutenant was shot in the arm at the front desk inside NYPD’s 41st precinct at around 8 am. Soon, emergency vehicles arrived and Emergency Medical Services requested a blood bank. According to media reports, the incident is believed to be carried out by the same suspect who attacked a patrol vehicle on Saturday night. He was taken into custody soon after the shooting took place.

The first responders took the victim to the hospital on stretchers and the cop is expected to survive, reported American media. Following the incident, senior law enforcement officials warned people to avoid the Southern Blvd & Longwood Ave. They had also released the pictures of the suspect seeking public help in his identification. Soon after, the suspect was taken into custody.

The @nypd is asking for the public’s assistance identifying the male depicted in these photos for questioning in regard to the shooting of a NYPD Police Officer in the area of Simpson Street and Barreto Street in the Bronx. pic.twitter.com/HeI5fOovfO — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) February 9, 2020

On Saturday night, a New York City police officer was wounded by gunfire in the Bronx in what Commissioner Dermot Shea called “an assassination attempt.”

Earlier tonight, two uniformed police officers in the Bronx were fired upon — one was shot in the chin and neck, very close to the carotid region.



This was absolutely an attempted assassination of two uniformed New York City police officers. pic.twitter.com/wBtwX3Ptyv — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) February 9, 2020

Talking to media the Commissioner said that there was an assassination attempt on two New York City police officers. He added that the gunman walked up to the marked NYPD van, asked for directions, then opened fire. The officer in the driver’s seat was shot in the chin but is expected to survive. He further said that it was an ‘assassination attempt’ on two New York City police officers.

