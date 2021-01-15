Secret Service Barred From Using Ivanka Trump's Bathroom, Pays $100K For Apartment: Report

US President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner have spent more than $100,000 on accommodations for their Secret Service detail after prohibiting the agents from using the bathrooms in their mansion, The Washington Post reported on January 14. In a multi-byline article, the American news outlet said that Ivanka and Jared barred the Secret Service agents from using their seven bathrooms when they first moved into their home in Kalorama neighbourhood of Washington, DC, in 2017.

While citing neighbours and law enforcement officials, the paper said that the US Secret Service spent months searching for a reliable restroom to use on the job after the President’s daughter and son-in-law exiled them from using half a dozen bathrooms inside their house. While speaking to media outlet, one law enforcement official said that this is the “first time ever” that they had heard of a Secret Service detail had to go to these extremes to find a bathroom.

It added that the Secret Service members in the couple’s detail who were desperate to relive themselves had resorted to a porta-potty, as well as bathrooms at the homes of former President Barack Obama and Vice President Mike Pence. Further, the media outlet said that since September 2017, the federal government rented the stricken Secret Service members a basement studio with a bathroom for the purpose of them going to the loo. They paid $3,000 a month, or more than $100,000 to date.

White House calls it a 'false narrative'

It is worth noting that Ivanka and Jared’s home is substantial in size, at 5,000 square feet, and has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. However, the agents on the family’s protective detail do not enter the home. A White House spokesperson, on the other hand, has denied that the couple restricted agents from their home.

White House spokesperson Judd Deere told the Post that this is “just another false narrative”. Deere said that when the discussions regarding protecting their home were initially had in 2017, Ivanka and Jared made clear that their home would always be open to the incredible men and women on their detail. “It was only after a decision by the USSS was made that their detail sought other accommodations,” Deere added.

