Security Cameras At Tesla, Hospitals, Prisons Hacked In Latest Breach Of Verkada System

A California-based security management company was hacked by a group who gained access to live feeds of more than 1,00,000 cameras inside police stations, jails, schools, companies, hospitals, etc. According to Bloomberg, a group of anonymous hackers broke into the system of US-based Verkada, which collects and stores security-camera data for its clients. The companies, whose data was allegedly breached during the hack include electric car maker Tesla Inc., software provider Cloudflare Inc. and Verkada itself.

According to the report, hackers were able to gain access to cameras installed at women’s health clinics, prisons, police stations, and even of a school, where 20 people were killed by a gunman in 2012. In one of the videos seen by Bloomberg, workers at Tesla’s Gigafactory in China were seen working at the assembly line, while in another video at least eight hospital staff were seen handling a man by force at Florida’s Halifax Health. Hackers gained access to all the cameras at these facilities, including the 222 cameras at Tesla’s factory.

'Too easy'

One of the hackers, who was part of the international team behind the Verkada hack, said the action is to show how easily these systems can be broken into and the faults in their security. The hacker named Tillie Kottmann also claimed credit for breaking into the systems of Intel Corp. and Nissan Motor Co. Kottmann said that their team used a “Super admin” account to gain access to the cameras from the Verkada security system. Kottmann said it was too easy because they found the username and password for the account on the internet.

Meanwhile, Verkada, a company co-founded in 2016 by Filip Kaliszan, has launched an internal investigation. The Silicon Valley-based company has also hired an external security firm to investigate the breach, a company insider told Bloomberg on account of anonymity. The companies targetted in the hack are yet to release an official statement except for Cloudflare, which said it was alerted about the breach of cameras at its offices. Cloudflare said the cameras were installed at offices that have been closed for months, adding they have “disabled the cameras and disconnected them from office networks”.