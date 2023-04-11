Security Ramped Up In Belfast As US President Joe Biden To Land Soon: Here's The Itinerary

As US President Joe Biden embarks on his four-day trip to Northern Ireland on Tuesday, security has been beefed up near his hotel in Belfast and manholes have been covered as part of checks and security protocols.

Tonight, when the president arrives, it will be less than 48 hours after police in Londonderry were attacked with petrol bombs on Easter Monday. This came against the backdrop of a dissident demonstration associated with remembering the Easter Rising of 1916. Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard, the area commander for Derry City and Strabane, described the attack as "incredibly disheartening" last night. No injuries or deaths have been reported.

"A senseless and reckless attack on our officers," in Londonderry

Derry Journal in a report has stated: “Shortly after the parade commenced, petrol bombs and other objects were thrown at one of our vehicles at the junction of Iniscarn Road and Linsfort Drive. This was a senseless and reckless attack on our officers who were in attendance in the area in order to comply with our legal duties.

“As participants at the parade made their way out of the City Cemetery, they removed their paramilitary uniforms under the cover of umbrellas and burnt them.

“Organisers of this parade communicated in advance their desire to have a respectful and dignified event, however, that is not what we witnessed today. There can be no place for this type of criminal activity. It is not wanted nor welcomed by the vast majority of people across the city.”

British PM to receive the US President in Belfast

The White House has announced that the US president will be welcomed by the British PM Rishi Sunak when he lands in Belfast. A bilateral meeting between the two leaders is set for Wednesday morning. He will begin the public aspect of his four-day visit to Ireland and Northern Ireland on Wednesday at Ulster University with a speech that will "mark the tremendous progress" made since the 1998 Good Friday agreement as reported by The Guardian. Also anticipated is a statement regarding future American investment.

“He’ll underscore the readiness of the United States to preserve those gains and support Northern Ireland’s vast economic potential to the benefit of all communities,” said John Kirby, the strategic communications coordinator for the national security council.

Manholes were being lifted in Belfast's city centre as penultimate security and precaution scans were conducted around the lodging establishment where Biden would be staying. 300 additional police officers were brought in to assist with the execution and operation, The Guardian reported.

Joe Biden to visit Ireland

After that, Joe Biden will be off for the final leg of his four-day trip to visit Ireland, where he will celebrate both American and his family's ancestry with the nation. Upon his arrival in Dublin, he is scheduled to meet his extended family and tour a 13th-century castle before being carried in a helicopter to Carlingford, a border hamlet where his great-grandfather James Finnegan was born.

The president will then travel back to Dublin to give a speech to the Dáil, making Biden the fourth US president to do so after John F. Kennedy, Ronald Reagan, and Bill Clinton in 1963, 1984, and 1995, respectively, reported The Guardian.

Prior to visiting Mayo, a county that experienced a significant loss of population due to death and emigration during the Irish famine, Biden will be feted at a banquet in Dublin Castle on Thursday evening. He will then make remarks in front of St. Muredach's Cathedral in Ballina on Friday.