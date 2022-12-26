Last Updated:

Security Threat At JFK Airport In New York, Bomb Squad Rushed To Spot

In New York, the NYPD Bomb Squad had rushed to the John F. Kennedy Airport after custom security agents encountered a box that contained a grenade.

In New York, the NYPD Bomb Squad had rushed to the John F. Kennedy Airport after custom security agents encountered a box that contained a grenade, said police and law-enforcement sources, as per a local news agency. Later, the box that contained a grenade turned out to be immobile. 

Immediately, the emergency calls were made at 9:45 am by the US Customs and Border Protection agents. The emergency team got a distress call from building 250 which is a mailing facility at the Queens airport, said the NYPD spokesperson, reported to the local news media agency. 

“They X-rayed the box and didn’t like the contents,” said the NYPD spokesperson.

Further, the police shared that the parcel appeared to be a grenade and further investigation has shown it actually was an inert weapon. However, there had not been any evacuation at JFK airport. 

