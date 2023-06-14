Last Updated:

See Pics: I-95 Collapses In Philadelphia, US After Tanker Truck Catches Fire

I-95 collapses in Philadelphia after tanker truck catches fire. Due to the incident, the northbound and southbound lanes have been affected.

US News
 
| Written By
Saumya joshi
I-95 collapses
1/11
Image: AP

An elevated section of Interstate-95 collapses on June 11 in Philadelphia after a tanker truck carrying flammable cargo caught massive fire. 

I-95 collapses
2/11
Image-Twitter/@TopMarkFunding

Due to the incident, a heavily travelled segment of the East Coast’s main north-south highway closes indefinitely, as per the authorities. 

I-95 collapses
3/11
Image: AP

This image provided by the Philadelphia Fire Department shows officials working on the scene following a truck fire on I-95, on June 11, in Philadelphia.

I-95 collapses
4/11
Image: AP

Firefighter officials are seen working on the scene following a collapse on I-95 after a truck fire in Philadelphia. The fire took about an hour to get under control. 

I-95 collapses
5/11
Image: AP

A screengrab from the video of the scene shows a massive concrete slab had fallen from I-95 onto the road below.

I-95 collapses
6/11
Image: AP

According to the State Transportation Department spokesman Brad Rudolph, some kind of crash happened on a ramp underneath northbound I-95 around 6:15 a.m.

I-95 collapses
7/11
Image: AP

The tanker contained a petroleum product that may have been hundreds of gallons of gasoline, as per a statement released by the officials. 

I-95 collapses
8/11
Image: AP

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was sending a team to investigate the fire and collapse.

I-95 collapses
9/11
Image: AP

The northbound lanes of I-95 were gone and the southbound lanes were “compromised” by heat from the fire, said Derek Bowmer, battalion chief of the Philadelphia Fire Department.  

I-95 collapses
10/11
Image: Twitter/@bhargavipydicn

Officials are still working to identify any individual or individuals who may have been caught in the fire and the collapse. There were no immediate reports of injuries. 

I-95 collapses
11/11
Image: AP

There was no immediate time frame for reopening the highway, but officials are considering “a fill-in situation or a temporary structure” to accelerate the effort.

