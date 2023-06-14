See Pics: I-95 Collapses In Philadelphia, US After Tanker Truck Catches Fire

Quick links:
An elevated section of Interstate-95 collapses on June 11 in Philadelphia after a tanker truck carrying flammable cargo caught massive fire.
Due to the incident, a heavily travelled segment of the East Coast’s main north-south highway closes indefinitely, as per the authorities.
This image provided by the Philadelphia Fire Department shows officials working on the scene following a truck fire on I-95, on June 11, in Philadelphia.
Firefighter officials are seen working on the scene following a collapse on I-95 after a truck fire in Philadelphia. The fire took about an hour to get under control.
A screengrab from the video of the scene shows a massive concrete slab had fallen from I-95 onto the road below.
According to the State Transportation Department spokesman Brad Rudolph, some kind of crash happened on a ramp underneath northbound I-95 around 6:15 a.m.
The tanker contained a petroleum product that may have been hundreds of gallons of gasoline, as per a statement released by the officials.
The National Transportation Safety Board said it was sending a team to investigate the fire and collapse.
The northbound lanes of I-95 were gone and the southbound lanes were “compromised” by heat from the fire, said Derek Bowmer, battalion chief of the Philadelphia Fire Department.
Officials are still working to identify any individual or individuals who may have been caught in the fire and the collapse. There were no immediate reports of injuries.