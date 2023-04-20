See Pics: Parking Garage Collapses In New York City's Financial District

Quick links:
Cars are seen at the partial collapse of a parking garage in the Financial District of New York.
The collapse resulted in the crushing of as many as 90 cars as concrete floors fell on top of each other like a stack of pancakes, said the official.
Crews pulled a body from the rubble of an NYC parking garage on Wednesday, as building inspectors sought to pinpoint a cause for the century-old structure’s deadly collapse.
Adam Cohen speaks to the local US press after his car was trapped in a partially collapsed parking garage in New York.
“This is a tragic event. We are devastated at the loss of one of our long-time employees and our thoughts are with his family," said Ann Streets' spokesman.
A car is removed from a partially collapsed parking garage in the Financial District of New York, on Wednesday, April 19.
“Right now we’re transitioning to how we safely take down that building,” said Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol.