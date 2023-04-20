Last Updated:

See Pics: Parking Garage Collapses In New York City's Financial District

Adam Cohen speaks to the local US press after his car was trapped in a partially collapsed parking garage in New York, on Tuesday, April 19.

Saumya joshi
Parking Garage Collapse
1/10
Image: AP

Cars are seen at the partial collapse of a parking garage in the Financial District of New York.  

Parking Garage Collapse
2/10
Image: AP

The collapse resulted in the crushing of as many as 90 cars as concrete floors fell on top of each other like a stack of pancakes, said the official. 

Parking Garage Collapse
3/10
Image: AP

Crews pulled a body from the rubble of an NYC parking garage on Wednesday, as building inspectors sought to pinpoint a cause for the century-old structure’s deadly collapse. 

Parking Garage Collapse
4/10
Image: AP

Adam Cohen speaks to the local US press after his car was trapped in a partially collapsed parking garage in New York.  

Parking Garage Collapse
5/10
Image: AP

“This is a tragic event. We are devastated at the loss of one of our long-time employees and our thoughts are with his family," said Ann Streets' spokesman.  

Parking Garage Collapse
6/10
Image: AP

The collapse of the parking garage in NYC killed one worker and injured five on Tuesday. 

Parking Garage Collapse
7/10
Image: AP

A car is removed from a partially collapsed parking garage in the Financial District of New York, on Wednesday, April 19. 

Parking Garage Collapse
8/10
Image: AP

Crews used cranes to pluck cars from the ruins one by one but made only modest progress.

Parking Garage Collapse
9/10
Image: AP

“Right now we’re transitioning to how we safely take down that building,” said Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol.  

Parking Garage Collapse
10/10
Image: AP

Adam Cohen shows his car trapped in the garage and shares his concerns with the local media and emergency rescue team.  

