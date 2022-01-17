Sen Mitt Romney Slams Biden, Says He Was Elected To 'stop Crazies & Not To Transform US'

After the US President Joe Biden failed to align Senate Democrats behind an effort to get rid of the filibuster that would pave way for electoral reforms in America, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney on Sunday blasted the leader saying that Biden “was not elected to transform America.” He stressed that those who voted for the Democrat leader "were looking to get back to normal" and "stop the crazy” and not witness more division. Utah Sen. appeared to draw a comparison of Biden's act with that of the former American leader, Trump, who he had blasted for the Jan. 6 insurrection. “Democracy is fragile; it cannot survive without leaders of integrity and character who care more about the strength of our Republic than about winning the next election," Romney had iterated.

“The responsibility that elected officials have in this regard is fundamental to reversing the malaise gripping our current politics and ensuring that our democracy endures," he has tweeted, after putting the blame of Jan. 6 riots squarely on former President Donald Trump.

Biden failed to forge bipartisanship: Sen. Romney

The GOP cited examples of Biden’s latest speeches on election and voting rights, as he stated that his efforts have lately failed to forge bipartisanship. Romney also criticsed the President’s governing approach as he reiterated that Biden’s agenda in the office was not to "transform" the country but to smoothly run it.

Speaking with NBC's "Meet the Press," the Utah Republican stressed that the US President Joe Biden needed to focus on his commitment to bridge partisan divisions across the United States, as he commented on the US leader’s fiery speech in Atlanta last week. "President Biden said he was going to try to unite the country," the senator told his host Chuck Todd. "His comments in Georgia did not suggest he's trying to pull us back together again.”

“He [Biden] has got to recognize that when he was elected, people were not looking for him to transform America. They were looking to get back to normal. To stop the crazy. And it seems like we're continuing to see the kinds of policy and promotions that are not accepted by the American people,” said GOP Romney.

“Things are not going well,” Romney insisted. And the President needs to “stop and reset and say what is it he’s trying to accomplish? And if it’s to try and transform America, he is not going to unite us. Bringing us together means finding a way to work on a bipartisan basis,” Utah Senator continued. Biden’s speech had garnered widespread condemnation from the Republicans as he sought to nationalize the H.R. 5746, the 719-page Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act, and the Freedom to Vote Act in the US House of Representatives this past week. His approach was derided by American lawmakers, including Tennessee GOP Senator Marsha Blackburn that the Democrats were resorting to "radical policies".

Democratic political strategist James Carville told NBC that Biden has had “52 bad weeks,” as inflation, higher gas prices, supply chain issues marred the states at the US southern border, and additionally lack of COVID-19 tests available with a turnaround time of 12 days amid the resurgent pandemic, which the analyst labelled as a national “disaster.” It is not about the "the nation is severely divided" but that Biden has had a "bad" first year in office, Carville insisted.