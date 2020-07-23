Senate GOP, White House Clash Over Coronavirus Relief Package

In a new divide between the Senate GOP majority and the White House that has dramatically worsened, the new COVID-19 relief package had struggling consensus on whether to include stimulus checks or payroll-tax cut. On July 21, the GOP senators debated an opening bid in support of stimulus checks, supplemental jobless benefits, and more funds for testing, they, however, had detractors and supporters for both payroll cutbacks and checks. Hence, Republican and White House leaders were unable to reach a conclusion as some GOP senators had even wanted the package to stay within $1 trillion, according to reports.

Senate Republicans clashed amongst each other during a lunch meeting on Tuesday over the bill as a lawmaker called the situation “messy, "and senator Roy Blunt (R-Missouri) said about 15 different members tried a lot to make a point, a report confirmed. Arguments broke out with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows as Republicans objected to the overall cost distribution on the potential relief bill, some asking to include a payroll tax cut, while others asking to do away tests funding. Speaking to a news conference, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said, that he would introduce a bill in the next few days and that would be a starting place. Further, he added, the bill must have significant support among Republican senators if not everyone.

We're demanding in the next relief bill that COVID data is fully transparent and accessible, without any interference from the Trump admin.



Our efforts to bolster the economy and help the unemployed will be squandered if we don’t actually stop the spread of COVID. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 22, 2020

Sen. John Thune was quoted as saying in a report, that it definitely was complicated to try and do both. He added, with a limited amount of headroom available, in the end, it was probably going to come down to where votes were picking. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) objected to having “both” options in as he called the relief bill a “political and PR headache”.

This isn’t the typical Republican dysfunction about whether or not they did or didn’t see President Trump's tweet.



This GOP disarray has real consequences for Americans.



The only reason there hasn’t been another COVID relief package is because of this GOP incompetence. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 22, 2020

However, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows made clear that the goal was to get the stimulus bill out of Congress by the end of next week, according to reports. Before heading for meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, Meadows added that he won’t put any deadline on the relief package. Meanwhile, President Trump said this week that he won’t sign coronavirus relief package that would be devoid of a payroll tax cut for workers, as per several reports.

(Image Credit: AP)