Senate Panel Passes Bipartisan Bill To Repeal Iraq, Gulf War Military Force Authorisations

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee passed bipartisan legislation on Wednesday, March 8 to repeal the Iraq and Gulf War military force authorizations, which are still in effect years after the conflicts ended. Sponsored by Sens. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and Todd Young (R-Ind.), the bill was passed on a 13-8 vote in the committee.

Kaine reportedly said, "The 1991 Gulf War authorization and the 2002 Iraq War authorization are decades behind the US but they remain on the books and can technically be misused by a sitting president."

Further, issuing a statement, Kaine said, “Congress has a constitutional and moral responsibility to repeal them so that future presidents can’t use these authorizations as a blank check to send servicemembers into harm’s way."

Notably, the Gulf War ended in 1991 after a brief US-led military campaign in Kuwait and some parts of Iraq. And former President Obama pulled US troops out of Iraq in 2011, bringing an end to the 2003 invasion.

There have been numerous previous attempts in Congress to repeal the authorizations for the use of military force (AUMF) for the Gulf War and the Iraq War, including one last year that was derailed by the congressional business.

'We need to put the Iraq War behind us once and for all': Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer

According to reports, there are some signs the AUMF repeals are now picking up steam. A companion bill was introduced in the House and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has vowed to back the legislation once it comes to the floor.

Last week, Schumer, in a tweet, said, "We need to put the Iraq War behind us once and for all. And doing that means we should repeal the legal authority that initiated the war to begin with."

This Senate Foreign Relations Committee has reached an agreement to move forward on the repeal of the Iraq AUMF.



We need to put the Iraq war behind us once and for all.



And doing that means we should repeal the legal authority that initiated the war to begin with. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 1, 2023

On Wednesday, Todd Young said he was “encouraged by today’s vote.” “Later this month, we will mark the 20th anniversary of the US-led invasion of Iraq. Today, Iraq is a partner of the United States and critical to efforts to counter Iran,” Young said adding that repealing outdated AUMFs will demonstrate America’s commitment to Iraqi sovereignty.