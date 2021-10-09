Senator Bernie Sanders To Support Passage Of Iron Dome Funding Bill In US Senate

US Senator Bernie Sanders is set to support a legislation that would provide Israel with an additional US$ 1 billion in funding for its Iron Dome missile defence system, the Times of Israel reported citing the US lawmaker’s office. Sander’s support removes what could have been an obstacle in the passage of the Iron Dome Funding Bill in the US Senate. Notably, the controversial bill was, in late September, passed by the House by a 420-9 vote. Sanders’ is part of the progressive (left ) wing of the US Democratic Party. While the progressives have opposed the funding given their Pro-Palestine stance-Sander’s support implies that criticism was limited to the Democratic caucus. However, a challenge to the bill comes from the Republicans. On Thursday, Sen. Rand Paul blocked attempts at the bill's passage.

It is worth mentioning that the US$1 billion would be utilised for replenishing the Iron Dome batteries that were damaged fighting Hamas missiles during the 11-day war. The monetary aid is an addition to the US$3.8 billion, which the zionists already receive as a part of the security aid package signed during the Obama administration. The additional amount was requested by the Netanyahu administration in the aftermath of the gruelling war that resulted in more than 200 casualties.

The game-changer missile defence system was developed by Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, a state-owned defence firm along with Israel’s Aerospace Industry. The development was partial funding from the US, which in total contributed US$ five billion to the project. The anti-projectile system has been one of the most important paradigms of the Israel-US relationship.

House passes Iron Dome Funding Bill

On September 23, the United States House of Representatives, in a majority, approved US$1 billion cash funds to strengthen the Iron Dome defence system in Israel. The green-lit given following US President Joe Biden's promise to 'replenish' depleted batteries of the Iron Dome Air Defense System in May. It is to be noted, the allotment not only came two days after the debate over 'broad spending bills' in the US House but also a day after Democrats decided to nix a clause that sanctioned the hefty sum. The bill injected through the House now awaits to be taken up in the Senate. The major sanction has been seen as an indication of US waning support for Israel, Deutsch Welle reported.

Image: AP