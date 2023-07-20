Senior Japanese Diplomat In US Attacked By Woman In Apparent Anti-Asian Hate Crime

A senior Japanese diplomat in Oregon in the US suffered injuries after being attacked by a woman last month, Kyodo news reported citing Japan's foreign ministry. Local media reports suggest that the incident was potentially an anti-Asian hate crime.

On June 17, Yuzo Yoshioka, a 62-year-old senior Japanese diplomat and head of the consular office of Japan in Portland, was attacked while walking alone in the downtown area of the city around 1:20 pm. The woman involved, reportedly homeless, pushed him to the ground, resulting in a cut to his head when he hit the pavement.

Japan's foreign ministry stated that he was taken to the hospital but was discharged on the same day. He has since recovered and resumed his duties at the ministry.

According to Kyodo news, Yuzo Yoshioka told a police officer that the attacker pushed him down “unprovoked". The officer saw “a lot of blood running” when he was taken to hospital, the report said.

The individual responsible for the attack, a 23-year-old, has been charged with felony bias crime and assault. Additionally, the media reports that this same person is accused of assaulting a 76-year-old man of Asian descent in August of the previous year. However, the Japanese foreign ministry has refrained from providing any further information regarding the suspect, citing an ongoing investigation into the case.

Suspect identified as Arissa Robinson by US police

According to KGW news, the police reported that the Consul General's 62-year-old assailant was identified as Arissa Robinson and was followed by the police for several blocks after the incident. She was eventually found hiding inside the US Bancorp Tower, as stated in court records. Robinson is now facing charges of felony bias crime and fourth-degree assault.

Court records indicate that the attack on the Consul General was unprovoked and may be part of a larger pattern of Robinson targeting individuals of Asian descent.

On August 29, 2022, records show that Robinson committed another assault on a 76-year-old Asian man on Southeast 82nd Avenue. In this incident, she approached the victim from behind and repeatedly struck him in the head. Following the initial attack, she placed him in a chokehold, cutting off his air supply and preventing him from calling for help.

As a result of these incidents, Robinson is currently held in the Multnomah County jail, awaiting further legal proceedings.