Senior US officials on Nepal visit as the two nations mark 75 years of diplomatic relations

Kathmandu, Nov 17 (PTI) Two senior US officials will visit Nepal to address challenges like Covid-19, climate change and strengthening democracies as the two nations mark their 75 years of diplomatic relations, the US embassy here said.

While US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Donald Lu will arrive in Kathmandu on Wednesday, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Kelly Keiderling will arrive here on Thursday, it said in a press statement.

The visit is taking place on the occasion of 75 years of diplomatic relations between Nepal and US, the statement said.

As part of US President Joe Biden's top priorities, Lu and Keiderling "will address challenges like Covid-19, climate change, and strengthening democracies," the embassy said.

During his two-day visit, Lu will hold meetings with high-level government officials and visit cultural heritage sites. Keiderling will also meet Nepalese leaders and emerging civil society leaders.

The high-level visits from Washington will take place at a time when China is stepping up its forays into Nepal through various infrastructure ventures, including the trans-Himalayan connectivity projects, under Beijing's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

China launched the BRI in 2013 to fund infrastructure projects across the world, taking advantage of its USD 3.21 trillion forex reserves to further Beijing’s global influence.

According to the US State Department website, America and Nepal established diplomatic relations in 1948.

"Bilateral relations are friendly," it noted, underlining that primary US objectives in Nepal include supporting a stable, democratic Nepal that respects the rule of law; promoting investor-friendly economic development; and improving disaster risk management systems.

Underlining that USAID is advancing Washington's Indo-Pacific vision through bilateral and regional partnerships to strengthen democratic systems, foster economic growth, and improve the management of natural resources, the website noted that its work in Nepal supports these objectives by "promoting transparency and inclusive governance; supporting smart investment policies, regulations and practices; and advancing the sustainable management of natural resources".

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is primarily responsible for administering civilian foreign aid and development assistance. PTI SBP/SCY AKJ SCY SCY

