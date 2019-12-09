The Debate
'Sesame Street' Puppeteer Caroll Spinney Dies At 85: Workshop

US News

Famous Puppeteer, Caroll Spinney who brought the most loved 'Sesame Street' characters Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch to life passed away on December 8.

Sesame Street

Puppeteer Caroll Spinney who is famous and known for comedy series Sesame Street  characters Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch has passed away on December 8, according to the Sesame Workshop. He died at his Connecticut residence at the age of 85 after battling with a common movement disorder, dystonia. His work and contributions to the Sesame Street can't be forgotten. Sesame Street co-founder Joan Ganz Cooney said the entire crew at Sesame Workshop mourns his death. He said they respect and adore him for all he has contributed to the Sesame Street and the children worldwide. He also added that Spinney spent all his time and energy along with Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch.

Iconic Puppeteer known for his kindness

The iconic puppeteer was known for his kind and loving nature. He gave two of the show's iconic characters that viewers around the world adored. After his announcement in 2018 declaring that he will be stepping down from the roles, many fans believed that it was the end of an era whose characters helped to define their childhoods. Spinney spent more than 50 years working on the characters which made him popular. Big Bird and Oscar became famous worldwide. Spinney was also involved in a documentary, "I Am Big Bird: The Caroll Spinney Story" in 2014. It revealed about his life and the inspiration he gathered working on the character of Big Bird and his work with Jim Henson over several years.

Netizens mourn

Fans flooded the Twitter mourning and remembering the legendary puppeteer.
 

