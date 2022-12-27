Several Busloads Of Migrants Arrive At Kamala Harris' Residence In Extreme Temperatures

Several busloads of migrants were dropped in front of United States Vice President Kamla Harris' residence in Washington, DC on Christmas Eve, the coldest day on record. In an escalating migrant crisis tussle between the US states and federal officials, lawmakers unloaded asylum seekers from Ecuador, Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela, Peru, and Colombia in an act of defiance against the Biden administration's immigration policies and porous Southern border.

These migrants arrived during severe cold as the temperature slumped to 18 degrees in winter. US Customs and Border Protection officers warned the migrants against crossing into America illegally at the Southern border with Mexico during the extreme weather.

Kamala Harris tweet on the former Republican President Donald Trump's stringent border policies.

JUST IN: 3 buses of migrants has arrived in D.C. near Kamala Harris’ home. pic.twitter.com/O5GpUypkZh — Dane (@UltraDane) December 25, 2022

Scantily dressed in freezing temperatures

Three busloads of migrants arrived at the Naval Observatory where Harris' house is located and was met by the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network, an NGO that raised concerns about how scantily they were dressed in freezing temperatures. An administration official told American broadcaster CNN that there were at least two buses with migrants outside the vice president’s residence late Saturday evening.

Some of them were wearing only T-shirts amid the bomb cyclone in the United States leading to numbing cold coupled with high winds. The men and women were handed blankets and sent to a local church on another bus that was arranged later.

A volunteer with the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network, Amy Fischer, told the American broadcaster that migrants have been flooding DC since spring.

In September, two flights full of migrants were similarly dispatched to Martha's Vineyard by Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. At least 48 Venezuelans were put on private planes from San Antonio and sent to Martha's Vineyard, Mass., under a state programme funded largely by the legislature.

“The DC community has been welcoming buses from Texas anytime they’ve come since April. Christmas Eve and freezing cold weather is no different,” Fischer told the outlet. “We are always here welcoming folks with open arms.”

An American nonprofit, SAMU First Response, meanwhile stated that it has been providing care and assistance to the migrants since the first buses started arriving in DC earlier this year. Tatiana Laborde, the organisation’s managing director, labelled the situation as “extremely inhumane." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, said in his response that his state was intentionally sending buses of migrants to the Blue states as laws discourage them from deporting immigrants.