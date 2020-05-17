Sewa4Community Deploy Massive Resources To Aid USA's Fight Against COVID-19

Sewa4Community is a collection of organizations and individuals rooted in Indic values. We believe in Sewa Dharma, i.e. "Service to Humanity is Service to Divinity". This movement is a grassroots effort to organize and deploy resources supporting the US' response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The project was initiated with the idea to provide the fund support to local food pantries and PPE supplies to local hospitals but later was extended to many other efforts.

Relief efforts by 130 organizations

The effort is collective coordination of many organizations like Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh, Sewa USA, Monroe Township Indians for Civic Action, Hindi USA, Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America, Bhartiya Temple of Philadelphia, Chinmaya Mission, Gujarati Samaj of Delaware, Hindu Student Council, Overseas Volunteers for a Better India, Gayatri Chetna Center, International Swaminarayan Satsang Organisation, Shree Swaminarayan Mandir, Vadtaal Dham New Jersey, Overseas Friends of BJP, Norwalk Gurudwara, Vaswami Foundation, Jain Center, Hindu Jain Temple Pittsburgh, etc. A total of close to 130 organizations and 800 volunteers are running relief efforts.

With the collective efforts of a community, a total of 45,000 masks (K95, N95 &Surgical masks), 4,500 handmade masks and 75,000 hand gloves were distributed to 43 hospitals like St Francis Hospital-Trenton, Palisades Medical Center-North Bergen, St Michael Medical Center-Newark, JFK Medical Center-Edison, St Peter's University Hospital-New Brunswick, Care Point Medical Center-Hoboken, Holy Name Medical Center- Teaneck, Centra State Hospital- Manalapan, St Claire's Hospital- Denville, Clara Maass Medical Center- Belleville, Christ Hospital-Jersey City, King County Hospital-NY, Queens Hospital, NY, Danbury, Hartford, and Norwalk Hospital- CT, etc.

The other major efforts were done by the Hindu Community is donating the 1,30,000 dollars to 35 food pantries like MC Foods- Feeding: Middlesex County, Rise. Org: Heights town, NourishNJ: Morristown, NBTHS Raiders Home Plate: North Brunswick, Trenton Area Soup Kitchen: Trenton, Home Front, The We Project, Plainsboro Food pantry, Monroe- Friends of senior citizens, We Feed: Woodbridge and Community Food Bank of New Jersey, Lowell transitional living center, MA, Burlington food pantry, etc.

Volunteers also distributed 300 gallons of hand sanitizers, 25,000 of surgical masks, 15,000 of hand gloves and around 85 food meals to Policeman, Fire Squad, First Aid squad close to 45 townships like Woodbridge, North Brunswick, Linwood, Chesterfield, Mt Laurel, Jersey City, Parsippany, Edison, South Brunswick, Robbinsville, Mansfield, Florence, Bordentown, Danbury, Philadelphia, Exton, Pittsburgh, Scranton, Allentown, Hudson Valley, West Chester, Shrewsbury, Burlington, Wilton, Norristown, etc. As a community, we will continue to play our role and provide support with the same belief i.e. "Service to Humanity is Service to Divinity".

