In the latest development in Ghislaine Maxwell’s child-sex trafficking trial, prosecutors on Friday brought one of the many infamous massage tables of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein into the courtroom while also revealing that a “sexually suggestive photograph of a very young girl” was displayed outside his room. As per The Guardian report, the prosecutors brought a green, folding table into the courtroom and then expanded it, to bolster allegations that Epstein and Maxwell sexually abused the teen girls under the pretext of providing the disgraced financier with a massage.

During the trial, as per the media outlet, prosecutors alleged that there was a ‘sexualised’ photo of a young girl outside Epstein's room at his Palm Beach residence in Florida. Additionally, “schoolgirl costumes" were also found during a search of Epstein’s home in Manhattan. While Epstein was found dead in his cell before his trial could begin in 2019, his former girlfriend and a British socialite, Maxwell is being tried in the US after she was arrested in July 2020.

On Friday, the fifth day of Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial, a former police offer, Gregory Parkinson was questioned about what was recovered from Epstein’s home. He was the head of the search team that dug through convicted sex offender’s residence in Florida. As per The Guardian, Parkinson walked the jurors through the video of his search while answering all questions about the still images presented in the court. In reference to one photo, the prosecutors asked, “Mr Parkinson, what is the green object?”

In response, the former police officer said, “That is a portable, collapsable massage table.” Later, with permission, the table was presented to the courtroom which remained in the folded position till the end of the trial. Additionally, on that same day, the images recovered from Epstein’s home were also discussed.

Images recovered from Epstein’s house

Among the images recovered from Epstein’s home was one showing a young girl pulling down her underwear exposing her backside. Another image depicted a young girl on the financier’s lap. As per the report, the prosecution said that one of the photos “is the primary decoration outside the master bedroom that the defendant [Maxwell] shared with Mr Epstein”.

The prosecution alleged that in order to get inside that room, the individual has to get by a “sexually suggestive photograph” of a “very young girl”. They further said that the absolute fact that there is a “sexualised photograph” of an underaged female, “is highly probative”.

The prosecution also disclosed that “schoolgirl costumes” were found at his home where an underage girl has claimed to be sexually abused. The prosecutions added, “It’s certainly relevant.” The testimony of the former police officer came after Epstein’s former house manager Juan Alessi described Maxwell as the “lady of the house”.

(IMAGE: AP)