Shark Fins Worth About $1 Million Seized By Authorities at A Miami Port

The Wildlife inspectors at a Miami port have managed to seize about 1,400 pounds of dried shark fins. There are a total of 18 boxes valued between $700,000 and $1 million. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials feel that the shipment was sent from South America to Asia. The Customs and Border Protection also contributed by helping the officers with the investigation and stated that the boxes were falsely declared. Read more to know about the huge amounts of shark fins confiscated at a Miami port.

What are shark fins used for?

The officials believe that because, in Asia, shark fins are usually consumed for cooking and traditional medicine.

Shark Finning is the act of removing fins from sharks and discarding the rest of the body. The sharks do not live long enough after their fins are cut off. This is a crime but the sale and buying of fins are not prohibited in the US.

Still, the shipment was taken aside as it violated the Lacey Act, which bans trafficking of illegal wildlife. The Convention in International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Flora and Fauna has a huge hand at protecting these illegal practices. Some organizations are in talks with the Congress to pass the Shark Fin Sales Elimination Act which will prohibit such illegal practices.

76 species sold in #HongKong's markets as #sharkfins -- about a third listed as under threat of extinction https://t.co/cYkPIxBEqv pic.twitter.com/8qrPcMVdD5 — Richard Pyne (@richardjpyne) October 31, 2017

(With inputs from agencies)