Shark Knocks 7-year Old Boy Off His Surfboard In Florida

In a chilling video that has stunned social media users, a seven-year-old boy is seen being knocked off his surfboard by a shark. The incident took place at New Smyrna Beach in Florida when the boy's father and his family went to the beach on Saturday, November 30.

Incident captured on GoPro

Shaun Moore while talking to local media stated that the beach was very crowded and there were a lot of surfers out on the water already. Chandler Moore can be seen in the video surfing when he seems to see something before he gets knocked by the shark into the water, Shaun has been surfing since he was 4. Later Shaun admitted that initially, he thought he was knocked over by a fish and only upon closer inspection of the GoPro attached to Shaun's board could Shaun and Chandler determine that it was in fact not a fish but a shark.



According to National Geographic, New Smyrna Beach is considered the shark attack capital of the world and anyone who has ever gone for a dip in the beach has been less than 10 feet from a shark. Shaun Moore suspects that the shark that knocked of his son was a small blacktip shark which is fairly common at that particular beach.

This incident does not seem to have phased Chandler who says he is eager to go and surf some more.

