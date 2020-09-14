US: 2 Dead, 6 Injured In Shooting Near New Jersey's Rutgers University

An overnight shooting near Rutgers University in New Jersey, US, has left two people dead and six other injured, according to CNN. As per reports, the incident took place on September 13 at a birthday party. The New Brunswick Police reportedly responded to a Delafield Street address and found victims with gunshot wounds.

While two male victims were pronounced dead at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, other injured were taken to various hospitals in the area. The Rutger University Police Department (RUPD) in a Facebook post informed that in the incident an ‘unknown perpetrator(s)’ fired several shots from a weapon striking individuals who were present. “Those injured were transported to an area hospital and injuries are reported to be serious,” officials added.

READ: Democrats Try To Streamline Mail Balloting For Their Voters

READ: Officials: 3 Dead, 3 Wounded In Violent Rampage In Tennessee

Investigation underway

According to reports, though the shooting took place near Rutgers, officials said that there was no evidence of a connection. The prosecutor’s office in a reported statement said that so far the investigation has determined that there is no affiliation with Rutgers University or its students. The investigation into the recent horrifying incident is still underway. The New Brunswick Police Department and Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office are ‘actively investigating’ the shooting.

(Image: Rep/Unsplash)

READ: Hurricane Paulette Makes Rare Landfall In Bermuda As Cat 1

READ: New York's The Strong Museum Adds 12 New Toy Finalists To 'National Toy Hall Of Fame'