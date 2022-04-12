Several people were shot at a New York subway station in Brooklyn early on Tuesday. According to the New York City Fire Department, the incident took place at the 36th Street Subway Station in Sunset Park, at 8:30 am ET. As of now, no active bombs have been discovered in the area. The suspect, an African-American man fled the scene, is on the loose and a search is underway. NYPD as of now have not confirmed that if it's a terror attack or not.



A report by AP has stated that the preliminary number of gunshot victims is 13, however, the total number of victims is still uncertain. The New York Police Department has said the attacker was wearing an orange coloured vest & gas mask and is currently on the run. At present, NYPD has commenced its investigation on the motives of the attackers.



Meanwhile, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said that her office will work with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) and the NYPD as the investigation continues. Officers and first responders are currently responding to reports of smoke inside the station, which started after smoke devices in the trains were set off . The area has been cordoned off.

I have been briefed on this developing situation in Brooklyn. First responders are on the scene and we will work with @MTA & @NYPDnews to provide updates as the investigation continues. https://t.co/dM2hKnhoql — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) April 12, 2022

NYPD asks witnesses to contact

Amidst the lookout for the attacker, NYPD has called for help from eye witnesses. “Any witnesses are asked to call NYPD at 800577TIPS,” the department said in a message. They have also asked people to stay clear of the area.

In regard to the multiple people shot at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn, there are NO active explosive devices at this time. Any witnesses are asked to call @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS. Please stay clear of the area. More provided information when available. pic.twitter.com/8UoiCAXemB — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 12, 2022

White House briefed on the firing

President Joe Biden has been briefed about the incident informed Press Secretary Jen Psaki. She also added that White House senior staff are in touch with Mayor Eric Adams and Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell to offer any possible assistance that might be needed.

@POTUS has been briefed on the latest developments regarding the New York City subway shooting. White House senior staff are in touch with Mayor Adams and Police Commissioner Sewell to offer any assistance as needed. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) April 12, 2022

