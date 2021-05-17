'Short Fuse And Obsessed': Joe Biden's Aides Reveal Shocking Details About US President

US President Joe Biden’s over two dozen former and current aides have claimed that the POTUS has a “short fuse” and is “obsessed” with details that further delay decision-making by weeks. However, he has his own moments of “unexpected warmth,” calls grandchildren regularly and likes to drink Orange Gatorade. In an extensive new image by the New York Times report, the former and contemporary staffers of Biden painted a picture of a US President who will “often snap” and often hangs up the phone in the middle of the conversation.

The aides revealed to the media publication on the condition of anonymity that “quick decision-making is not Mr. Biden’s style.” Reportedly, they also said that the US President calls for “hours of detail-laden debate” from several policy experts, including everyone around him. According to the staffers, some officials in the West Wing refer to this habit of Biden as his Socratic “journey” before arriving at a conclusion. Additionally, three people who work closely with Biden said that the US President occasionally hangs up the phone on someone who he thinks is wasting his time.

NYT reported that the 78-year-old’s quest for detail was “difficult” for advisors. A former speechwriter for Biden, Dylan Loewe reportedly said, “You become so hyper-prepared. You’ve got to answer every conceivable question he can come up with.” Allegedly, US President “lashed out” at Xavier Becerra, the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services. Two people familiar with the development told the media outlet that Becerra received unpleasant treatment from Biden for being unable to answer enough questions about the agency’s ability to take care of migrant children.

Biden’s schedule revealed

The media publication also revealed US President’s daily schedule that starts with an exercise in the morning following by jammed up meetings with 15-minutes extra time for his tendency to go over schedule. For his 30-minute lunch, Biden eats soup, sandwiches or salad, which he usually eats alone except once a week when he shares that time with US vice President Kamala Harris. The US President takes dinner by 7 PM with the First Lady Jill Biden as “an oenophile of the first degree.” Reportedly, his kitchen is always stacked up with his favourite drink, that is Orange Gatorade.

IMAGE: AP