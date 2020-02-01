Shots Fired At Black SUV For Breaching Security At Trump's Mar-a-Lago Resort: Officials

Shots were fired at the intruding vehicle that barrelled past a security checkpoint at US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort on Friday, international media confirmed. Police reportedly arrested two people following a car and a helicopter chase a little after the black SUV breached the security at 11:30 am at the main entrance of the resort. According to media reports, Trump was not present at his resort when the incident took place, he, however, was scheduled to visit the place later in the evening.

Read: Violent Parody Video Shown At Donald Trump Resort

Shots fired at intruding vehicle

Media reports quoted investigators as saying that the black SUV approached the entrance at a high speed and did not appear to slow down in any way. The breached checkpoint was one of the several checkpoints that the security officials set-up when Trump is visiting the resort. After the incident, armed guards were spotted on the streets near the resort and cars were allowed to move. The Secret Service is scheduled to hold a press conference later on Friday.

Read: From Resort Amid Palm Trees, Trump Settled On Iran Strike

This was not the first time when a security breach happened at Trump's resort since he took charge as the President of the United States in 2016. In November last year, a businesswoman from China was sentenced to eight months in prison for trespassing. The woman named Yujing Zhang, 33 was found guilty in September of lying to a federal officer and trespassing at the Palm Beach resort by a US District Court 12-member jury in Fort Lauderdale. According to reports, the woman was a fan of Donald Trump and wanted to meet him or his family to discuss possible deals.

Read: Chinese Woman Convicted Of Trespassing Trump Resort, Sentenced To 8 Months

On January 5, an ex-Marine who was discharged dishonourably for sexual offences was arrested after he got past two checkpoints at the Palm Beach resort. According to media reports, the Florida man falsely identified himself as part of the president's helicopter crew. The incident took place hours after Trump and his family left the resort following a two-week vacation at the club.

Read: Homeless, Go Away: West Palm Beach Officials Play Children Songs On A Loop To Curb Homeless Trespassing

