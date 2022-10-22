Should Joe Biden Run For President Again? Here’s What US First Lady Thinks

As US President Joe Biden expressed his intentions about contesting in the presidential race of 2024 on Friday, he also revealed what his wife Jill Biden thinks of it. In an interview at Dover’s Delaware State University, Biden told an MSNBC journalist that while he has not made an official decision to run for reelection, he nevertheless intends to do so.

Despite the president still sitting on the fence about making a formal decision, he has garnered support from his wife Jill, who has the belief that the work they are collectively doing is extremely crucial and his husband should not give up on it. “Dr. Biden thinks that – my wife – thinks that I – that we’re – that we’re doing something very important, and that I shouldn’t walk away from it,” Joe Biden said.

“The reason I’m not making a judgment about formally running or not running, once I make that judgment, a whole series of regulations kick in and I have to be – I treat myself as a candidate from that moment on. I have not made that formal decision, but it’s my intention – my intention to run again. And we have time to make that decision,” he added.

Will Biden contest in the 2024 election?

When asked what his deceased son Beau Biden would tell people who ridicule him for his old age, the president said: “It’s not so much [what] he’d say to those people. What he’d say to me in my view. The only reason to be involved in public life is can you make life better for other people. And depending on who the opponent is, if they have a view that is such the antithesis of what I believe democracy and I believe is good for average Americans, then his argument was, Dad, you have an obligation to do something.”

This isn’t the first time that Biden has fueled questions about him entering the 2024 race. Last month, he said in an interview with CBS that it is “much too early” to make a decision about seeking another term. For now, the 79-year-old president’s political fate will majorly be impacted by the upcoming midterm elections in November, when the Democrats will aim to hold their majorities in both chambers of Congress.