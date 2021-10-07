Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla on Wednesday, 6 October, highlighted PM Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the United States and said that PM Modi and US President Joe Biden discussed several global issues during the visit. During the virtual interaction with Deputy Secretary Sherman at India IDEAS Summit, Shringla informed that PM Modi and Biden reviewed the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and several contemporary and world issues. He added that the meeting between the two leaders took place in the context of the Afghanistan crisis, COVID-19 pandemic and upcoming G20 and COP26 Summit.

"The highlight of PM's successful visit to the US was his excellent meeting with President Biden, where they reviewed the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and several contemporary regional and global issues," Shringla said in a statement. He added said, "This was most evident during Prime Minister Modi's recent visit to the US for his first formal interactions with President Biden and Vice President Harris; and the first in-person Quad Leaders' Summit. The visit took place in the context of the evolving regional situation in Afghanistan; continuing COVID-19 pandemic and its widespread impact, and in the run-up to the G20 and COP26 Summits later this year."

Further, the Foreign Secretary went on to informed that PM Modi’s meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris was also substantive. It focused on emerging and critical technologies, climate space, COVID-19 pandemic and the healthcare sector, Shringla said. He added that during the interactions, there was a keen desire to build on the shared democratic values and increase collaboration on regional and global issues.

“Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman's visit gave us an excellent opportunity to review the outcomes of PM's visit to the US - and the road ahead,” Shringla added.

I had a very productive meeting with my dear partner @HarshvShringla on how the U.S. and India will work together to achieve the goals set out by @narendramodi & @POTUS—including ending the COVID-19 pandemic, tackling the climate crisis, and promoting Indo-Pacific security. pic.twitter.com/VuwVqPoFgp — Wendy R. Sherman (@DeputySecState) October 6, 2021

'Organic growth' in US-India bilateral relations

The top Indian diplomat also stated that the US-India Business Council has proactively contributed to the India-US bilateral partnership, especially in advancing economic and commercial ties between the two countries. He said that the “close engagement” between the two nations at all levels of government and industry, and people to people linkages, has made it easier to develop a synergy of perspectives on emerging regional and global issues. Shringla also went on to say that the India-US relationship has a positive impact not only on respective nations but also in ensuring a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region and a peaceful and prosperous world.

The Foreign Secretary said, “With strong bipartisan support in the US and across the political spectrum in India, and a solid foundation of shared democratic values we have built a substantive and robust economic agenda. There is an organic growth and momentum in the bilateral relations, given the deep stakes and investments in India-US relations by a multitude of stakeholders on both sides.”

(With inputs from ANI)