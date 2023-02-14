US Recovers Key Sensors Used For Intel Collection From Downed Chinese Balloon Wreckage

The US military stated that it had retrieved a “significant” portion from the suspected Chinese spy balloon, including major sensors likely used for intelligence collection. A US fighter jet off South Carolina’s coast downed the Chinese spy balloon on February 4.

“Crews have been able to recover significant debris from the site, including all of the priority sensor and electronics pieces identified as well as large sections of the structure,” said the US military’s Northern Command in a statement.

The specifications

It is pertinent to note that the balloon weighing around 2,000 pounds was similar to the size of three school buses. Hereafter, the components which are sensitive by nature will be given to the FBI for further probe, the official further said in the statement.

Given the erratic weather that has made it difficult for Navy divers to enter the ocean, the White House refuses to set a timeline for additional recovery attempts.

“It could take a long time, given the sea state and weather conditions and the degree to which we have to protect the safety of the divers,” John Kirby, the National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, said on Monday.

Notably, President Joe Biden ordered the shooting down of the Chinese balloon which had been flying over the United States and Canada.

The US military had shot down three additional flying objects last week following the discovery of the Chinese spy balloon.

The unanswered questions

The US military and the Biden administration have admitted that there are still many unanswered questions regarding the most recent unmanned objects, including how they maintain their altitude, who built them, and whether or not they may have been used for intelligence gathering.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin sought to assuage concerns among Americans on Monday about the dangers posed by the mysterious objects by stating, "I want to reassure Americans that these objects do not offer a military threat to anyone on the ground."