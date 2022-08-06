Sikh Groups Demand US To Pass Domestic Terrorism Act On Anniversary Of Wisconsin Shooting

The US Congress has been requested to pay attention to the demand of the Sikh Coalition and Sikh American Legal Defense and Education Fund (SALDEF) to pass the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act on the 10th anniversary of the attack on a Sikh gurudwara in Oak Creek, Wisconsin. Recalling the "senseless shooting", members of the SCCEC and AGPC prayed for the victims and their families.

"On this day, we also join the Sikh Coalition and SALDEF in urging the US Congress to pass the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act," the Sikh Coordination Committee East Coast (SCCEC) and the American Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee (AGPC) said in a joint statement on August 5.

Sikh communities call for US Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act

Calling it the deadliest act of anti-Sikh hate in US history, SCCEC and the AGPC in a statement, said, "Today is the 10th anniversary of August 5, 2012, mass shooting at the Sikh Gurdwara in Oak Creek, Wisconsin by a white supremacist. It was the deadliest act of anti-Sikh hate in US history that took the lives of seven Sikh worshippers while they were praying." The Sikh committee further added, "Sikh Coordination Committee East Coast (SCCEC) and American Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee (AGPC) memorialise this senseless shooting and pray for the departed souls and their families."

On August 5, 2012, 40-year-old army veteran Wade Michael Page opened fire at a gurudwara in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, taking the lives of six people and injuring four others.

The SCCEC and AGPC also remembered the 2015 church shooting that took place in Charleston, where nine people were shot dead and the shooting incident at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, where 11 worshipers were slain in 2018. Both SCCEC and AGPC stand in full solidarity with other faith communities that have fallen victim to mass gun violence and white supremacy. "We realise that there is much strength we can draw from each other to help in the process of healing and moving forward," the statement read.

Wisconsin Gurudwara Shooting: Biden calls for strict measures to reduce gun violence

Mourning the loss of lives in the 2012 gurudwara attack, US President Joe Biden said steps need to be taken to reduce gun violence and defeat domestic terrorism and hate in all its forms. "The Oak Creek shooting was the deadliest attack on Sikh Americans in our nation's history. Tragically, attacks on our nation's houses of worship have only become more common over the past decade. It is up to all of us to deny this hate-safe harbor, "he said.

"Every year, the congregation now hosts an annual memorial run to honor the victims. The event bears the words Charhdi Kala, meaning "eternal optimism." We must ban assault weapons—used in many mass shootings at houses of worship and other sites across the country—as well as high-capacity magazines," Biden said.

"To stand in defense of religious freedom, we must all stand together to ban the weapons that terrorise congregations around our country," he concluded.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: AP)