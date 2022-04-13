Acknowledging the attacks on two Sikh community members in New York within a span of 10 days, the Consulate General of India in New York condemned the assault and vowed assistance to the victims. Deeming the incident as deplorable, the Consulate apprised that the matter was taken up by the New York City Police Department (NYPD) and that one arrest has been made concerning the matter at hand.

"Assault on two Sikh gentlemen in Richmond Hills, New York today is deplorable. We have approached the local authorities & New York City Police City Department on the matter. Understand police complaint filed & one person arrested. We are in touch with community members. Ready to offer all assistance to the victims," the Consulate shared on Twitter.

New York Attorney General Letitia James denounced the 'hateful attack' and implied that it was carried out against 'our' Sikh community. Further, she urged eyewitnesses or any person with information to contact the New York City Police Department.

On the other hand, NY State Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar, the first Punjabi-American to hold the New York State Office, mentioned, "There has been an alarming 200% rise in hate crimes against the Sikh community in recent years."

'I spoke to NYPD soon after both of this week's incidents against my Sikh American family. I am calling for both incidents to be investigated as hate crimes, and the perpetrators are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," she stated on Twitter.

2 Sikh men attacked in US

Nearly a week after an elderly Sikh was attacked brutally, another hate crime was reported on Wednesday in which two Sikh men came under the attack of unidentified men in the Richmond Hill neighbourhood of Queens in New York.

According to the reports, the attackers robbed the two Sikhs in the same area where Nirmal Singh, a 72-year-old, was attacked in an unprovoked incident. As per New York Police Department Hate Crime Task Force, there were two people involved in the attack in which one was arrested and the search for another one is currently underway.