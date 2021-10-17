Singer Tony Bennett Sets Guinness World Records With His New Album 'Love For Sale'

The Grammy Award-Winning Singer Tony Bennett has created Guinness World Records for being the 'oldest person to release an album of new material' with his new album 'Love for Sale'. At the time of the release of the new album of the singer with Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett was 95-years and 60-days-old, according to Guinness World Records. The new album of the singer Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga 'Love for Sale', which celebrates the music of Cole Porter, was released on October 1.

Tony Bennett sets Guinness World Records

The latest album 'Love for Sale', released on Columbia Records/Interscope, is Bennett’s last studio album in his more than 70-year career. In his career, Bennett has won 19 Grammy Awards, including the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, as per the Guinness World Records' blog. Speaking about the friendship, she shared with Tony Bennett since they first met, Lady Gaga in the clip said, "I see a young boy every time I sing with him, and it just makes the experience of singing so freeing. To have it be about two souls singing together… and then at the same time, I also take in all his wisdom. The wisdom of all his years," Guinness World Records quoted the singer as saying.

It is not the first time, that the two singers have collaborated. Earlier in 2011, Bennett and Lady Gaga first recorded the single 'Lady is a Tramp' and in 2014, they released their first full album together named 'Cheek to Cheek', as per the Guinness World Records' (GWR) blog.

Congratulations to @itstonybennett and @ladygaga - their latest album has seen legendary singer Bennett join the records books! — #GWR2022 OUT NOW (@GWR) October 8, 2021

This is not the only Guinness World Records that the Grammy Award-winning Singer Tony Bennett holds. In addition to the new record, Bennett has set the record for being the 'Oldest person to reach No.1 on the US album chart with a newly recorded album for Cheek to Cheek,' the GWR informed in the blog. Furthermore, Bennett has created a record for 'Longest time between UK top 20 albums' which is 39 years. He is the 'Oldest person to enter the UK top 20 album chart with Duets: An American Classic when he was 80.' Moreover, Bennett has set the record for 'Longest time between the release of an original recording and a re-recording of the same single by the same artist.

