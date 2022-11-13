Six Hospitalised In US After Speedy SUV Hurtles Into Crowd At LA Street Carnival

A total of six people have been hospitalised after an accident occurred at a crowded street carnival in Los Angeles on Saturday. According to the New York Post report, a speedy SUV apparently trying to escape cops plowed into a crowd of hundreds near Trinity Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in the city’s historic South Central area.

Six hospitalised after speedy SUV crashes into LA street carnival

According to an NBC Los Angeles report, police informed the police that the incident happened around 8:20 pm. At least six people were injured before the driver escaped the scene, and the car was heavily damaged. The victims were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. People present at the carnival said that the car crash sounded like gunshots.

As per the publication, the street soon turned chaotic as people started running for their lives in all directions. The incident happened after the driver of the Porsche was being stopped at a traffic stop when he drove into the carnival. The police officials recovered the vehicle three blocks away from the crash site. A person suspected to be the driver of the SUV has been taken into custody, and an investigation into the matter is underway.

Image: Unsplash/ Representative