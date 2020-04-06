'Warrior': Six-year-old Suffering From Cystic Fibrosis Fights Off Deadly Coronavirus

A six-year-old boy, Joseph Bostain, with cystic fibrosis, has successfully fought off the deadly coronavirus and is healthy again. Joseph, who lives in Tennessee, US, tested positive for the virus on March 19 and since then his mother, Sabrina, has been sharing an update about his health on Facebook. In a recent video, the six-year-old thanked his followers and informed that he had beaten COVID-19.

The caption of the post read, "Today Joseph can tell you how he is doing himself!!”.

While flexing his biceps, Joseph in the video said, “Thank you for all the cards and the prayers and the gifts. I'm a cystic fibrosis warrior and I beat COVID-19”.

The clip has taken the internet by storm as hundreds of people shared the video to highlight some of the good news emerging in such unprecedented times. In a series of posts, Sabrina also wrote that Joseph is ‘somewhat’ back to his normal routine. She also informed that he feels 95 per cent better, however, he will continue to quarantine and will continue to keep out of arms away from the public so that he remains healthy.

‘Doing great’

Sabrina wrote, “Joseph is doing great! We still have a small cough and some minor stomach issues but overall we have a happy, hungry, active young man that feels 95% better! We will continue our quarantine here at home taking all the same precautions as we were even when our quarantine is up! I will continue to keep Joseph out of arms way from the public for a time so I know that he will remain healthy!”.

She further said, "I want to thank all of our community again for loving and praying for our family and as soon as we r able to be out I am willing to help anyone who may need something brought to them or someone who may be in need of an item and can’t get out!”

Sabrina also shared a picture of Joseph playing with legos and enjoying songs. In another post, she shared the pictures of cards, letters and gifts that her young son received from people from around the world. She even said that she also praying for those who contracted the deadly virus and wrote, “Virus will heal”.

Meanwhile, coronavirus, which originated in China in December 2019, has now claimed over 69,000 lives worldwide as of April 6. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 208 countries and territories and has infected more than one million people. Out of the total infections, nearly 264,000 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries including Spain, and the economy is struggling.

