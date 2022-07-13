'Skies Afire': People Stop To Capture Stunning 'Manhattanhenge' Sunset In New York; See

Who doesn’t love a beautiful sunset? There is just something magical about watching the golden sphere fall beneath the horizon. Recently, thousands of New Yorkers took to the streets of Manhattan to witness the famous astronomical event called 'Manhattanhenge'. Massive crowds gathered in New York City to view the astonishing sight. People stopped amidst the traffic to view the setting sun in perfect alignment to New York's skyscrapers.

The phenomenon has already occurred twice this year on May 29 and then on July 12. On Monday and Tuesday, the sun was seen for the last time this year amidst the skyscrapers of New York.

After watching the spendid sunset at Manhattan street on Tuesday, social media users began posting beautiful pictures of the setting sun that painted the sky reddish-orange.

What is ‘Manhattanhenge’?

Manhattanhenge is a phenomenon in which “the setting sun aligns precisely with the Manhattan street grid, creating a radiant glow of light across Manhattan’s brick and steel canyons.

The term 'Manhattanhenge' was popularised by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson in the magazine called Natural History in the year 1997. The Manhattanhenge effect takes place about four times a year - twice in the spring and twice in the summer.

Manhattanhenge does not take place on the summer solstice itself, which falls on June 21 every year. Instead, it often occurs about three weeks before the solstice and again about three weeks after. During this time, the sun perfectly aligns with the Manhattan grid’s east-west streets.

Pictures surfaced on the Internet

Soon after the crowd on the streets of Manhattan witnessed this marvellous sunset for the last time this year, they began sharing the pictures of the gorgeous sunset on different social media sites. Some even shared videos on their social media handles to give others the perfect look of how exactly the sun looked on the streets of Manhattan.

Have a look at some of the pictures and video of the beautiful sunset in Manhattan in New York:

Tonight’s #Manhattanhengejuly11 in 20 seconds from from 42nd St. pic.twitter.com/RUEaW8LCLZ — Bill Hutchinson (@bill_hutchinson) July 12, 2022

Image: Twitter/@Sam_Dykstra