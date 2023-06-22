Sky No Limit In India-US Relations: PM Modi Announces New Consulate In Seattle

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said a new era in India-US relations has begun, after holding comprehensive bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden. PM Modi’s remark came at a joint press conference with US President Joe Biden. During his address, the PM expressed gratitude towards the US President for the grand welcome. On Thursday, PM Modi received the grand ceremonial State welcome at the White House. With this PM Modi became the second Indian Prime Minister to get conferred with the official state visit.

“I thank President Biden for the warm welcome and for his positive views on India-America relations. Our discussion today and the important decision we have taken have added a new chapter to our comprehensive and global strategic partnership,” the Prime Minister said at the press conference. “A trade and investment partnership between India and America is important not only for our two countries but for the global economy as well,” PM Modi remarked.

With this, the Prime Minister also stated that both nations have agreed to resolve the trade-related issues to ensure smooth trading relations between the two sides. He then went on to highlight how both nations are trying to broaden ties in a wide-ranging field. “The initiative for critical and emerging technology has emerged as an important framework for our technical cooperation. By increasing our cooperation in fields such as Artificial Intelligence, semiconductors, space, quantum and telecom, we have increased our assistance in these sectors,” the PM said.

‘Moving away from old buyer-seller relationship’

During his press conference at the East Room of the White House, PM Modi lauded the ties between India and the US in the field of defence and trade. He mentioned how both nations managed to boost their ties amid global uncertainties. “We have also decided that in the midst of global uncertainties India and America will as trusted partner will create reliable secure and resilient supply chain and value chains as well,” PM Modi said.

“Moving away from the old buyer-seller relationship we had earlier, we have transitioned today to a relationship involving the transfer of technology co-development and co-production,” he added.

The Prime Minister also mentioned that India and the US stand shoulder to shoulder when it comes to their fight against international terrorism. “India and America stand shoulder to shoulder in the fight against terrorism and fundamentalism. we are in agreement that concrete action is needed in order to end cross-border terrorism,” Prime Minister mentioned. From lauding initiatives taken by companies like General Electric and Micron, Modi also pointed out how the two nations have cooperated during the pandemic.