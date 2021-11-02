'Sleepy Joe': Trump Mocks Biden For Appearing To Fall Asleep Before His Speech At COP26

Former US President Donald Trump mocked his successor Joe Biden for appearing to fall asleep on Monday, 1 November, before his speech at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. According to the New York Post, Trump, in an email blast, implied that the snooze indicates that Biden doesn’t truly believe global warming is a dire threat. He reportedly said that even Biden couldn’t stand hearing so much about the “Global Warming hoax, the 7th biggest Hoax in America”.

Trump said that Biden went to Europe saying Global Warming is his highest priority, however, he then “promptly fell asleep, for all the world to see, at the Conference itself”. “Nobody that has true enthusiasm and belief in a subject will ever fall asleep,” Trump added.

Biden was caught seemingly napping during the opening remarks at the COP26 climate change conference on Monday. He appeared to close his eyes and nap for at least 22 seconds until an aid whispered something into his ear. He then rubbed his eyes when Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi took the stage.

Joe Biden fell asleep during the #COP26 Glasgow Conference. pic.twitter.com/knROAb1vAA — nobby (@nobby_saitama) November 1, 2021

It is to mention that Biden is the oldest-ever president and he turns 79 this month. The former US President had nicknamed Biden “Sleepy Joe” during the 2020 presidential campaign. Trump had even accused Biden of being mentally “shot”.

Biden at COP26 climate summit

Meanwhile, at the COP26 summit, Biden stressed that the globe is in growing catastrophe and added that the world has the capacity to build an equitable clean energy future. He emphasised that the globe is standing at an inflexion point of world history. "We have the ability to invest in ourselves and build an equitable clean energy future," Biden stated stressing that this would create missions of jobs and opportunities.

Further, Biden went on to say that the actions taken this decade to contain climate change would be decisive in preventing future generations from suffering, declaring that “none of us can escape the worst that is yet to come if we fail to seize this moment”. Biden said that the US is not only back at the table, but, hopefully, leading by the power of example. He treated the already visible crisis for the planet as “an incredible opportunity” to reinvent the global economy. He sought to portray the enormous costs of limiting carbon emissions as a chance to create jobs by transitioning to renewable energy and electric automobiles.

(Image: AP/Twitter)