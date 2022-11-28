Small Plane Crashes Into Power Lines In US Leaving 90,000 Homes Without Electricity; WATCH

In an incident from Montgomery County in the US state of Maryland, on Sunday night, a small plane was seen to be dangling in the air after it collided with the electrical lines. According to local officials, as reported by the Washington Post, this event caused significant power outages around the area. Furthermore, after colliding near the intersection of Rothbury Drive and Goshen Road, authorities claimed that a pilot and two passengers were hanging a "hundred feet in the air" inside the plane.

Referring to the incident, the Federal Aviation Administration reported that a single-engine Mooney M20J crashed into wires close to Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg, Maryland, at about 5:40 pm (local time) on Sunday.

The terrifying images and videos of the scene which were captured in Gaithersburg, widely circulated on social media. It shows that the jet was seen to be hanging nearly 100 feet in the air on a power tower.

Update / small Plane crash into power lines in Gaithersburg area, plane, 2 occupants on plane are OK, plane was headed towards (landing) Montgomery Airpark, Airpark is now closed to air traffic @MontgomeryCoMD https://t.co/VkITa378jC pic.twitter.com/UMYbeSJt9l — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) November 28, 2022

US Plane crash

Further, the Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County (MD) Fire & Rescue Service, Pete Piringer said indicated the passengers and pilot, “They appear to be OK at this time but the problem is, they are dangling about a hundred feet in the air and everything is still energized," CBS News reported. He added, “These are some main power transition lines in the area. We have our hazmat teams here, along with others."

Update - IAO Rothbury Dr & Goshen Rd, police & @mcfrs fire activity, power out in area, small plane crash into power lines, trapped occupants of the plane are ok, tens of thousands of people reportedly without power @MontgomeryCoMD, this includes many traffic lights/signals https://t.co/3WwL1k6PhC pic.twitter.com/ZsiXLamNGO — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) November 28, 2022

As per the ANI report, approximately 90,000 homes and businesses in Montgomery County lost electricity as a result of the plane accident, which is comparable to one-quarter of the county.

Apart from this, taking to Twitter, the Montgomery County Department of Police informed, “A small plane has crashed into power lines in the area of Rothbury Dr & Goshen Rd, taking out power to parts of the county. @mcfrs is on scene. PLEASE AVOID THE AREA, as there are still live wires".

Due to the rainy weather, the incident happened close to a business area, although the exact reason behind the collision is still unknown. According to one estimate, the jet may have collided with power wires up to ten storeys in the air. The Washington Post said that it was not possible to confirm that right away.

According to a tweet from the utility company, "We have confirmed that a private plane came into contact with Pepco's transmission lines in Montgomery County, resulting in an outage to approximately 85,000 customers". The company further added that they have been evaluating the damage and coordinating with Montgomery County emergency agencies.

In a statement, the FAA even added that a single-engine Mooney M20J crashed in Gaithersburg after taking off from Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York and an investigation has been taking place.

(Image: Twitter/ @mcfrsPIO)