'Smart Dog' Walks More Than 16 Kms To Reach Former Shelter, Rings Doorbell To Get In

A dog named Bailey went missing from her new Texas home and was later found at her former shelter, Animal Rescue League (ARL) of El Paso, after 48 hours. Bailey, the missing dog had walked more than 16 km, to reach the ARL shelter home, and rang the doorbell. Here is the photo of Bailey from the front door camera of the ARL shelter.





Missing bailey found!

Taking to Facebook, the shelter wrote, " Bailey is now safe ❤️. To all those who searched, spotted, called, hoped - we thank you🤗. As we knew, dogs are incredible❤️🐾❤️. Bailey made her own way back to ARL, and rang our ring doorbell at 1:15am saying she wanted in. Staff rushed to the shelter and put Bailey in her run💗💗💗. She was very happy, and we were too☺️. Thank you 🙏."

The post has received more than 1000 likes and has been shared 146 times. People have showered love and called bailey a "Smart Dog". One of the Facebook users named Patricia Welty wrote: "This is spectacular and incredible and shows how smart dogs can be! This gorgeous fur baby is safe and shows how important AnimalRescue is and how priceless their employees are!

This is a storybook come Real and blows me away with total delight to mankind and priceless fur babies!"

"I'll be darn, at 1:42 in the morning she's ringing the doorbell like, 'I'm home," said Loretta Hyde, founder of ARL, reported a local USA newspaper.

Further, the founder shared that as soon as she heard the doorbell, she checked on the camera and found Bailey, the recently adopted dog, who was waiting to get inside. Hyde also shared that she slept so hard the whole night, as she walked so long to reach the shelter.

"The next morning she was like, 'You can serve my breakfast over there. I'll get it in a minute. I'm still resting.' So two days without food and water, I mean, she was making up for her rest," said the ARL founder. However, later, Bailey had reunited with her new family from Texas.