Smithsonian Curators Gather Artifacts From Capitol Riots To 'help Contextualize Event'

The Smithsonian is gathering items from the riots at the US Capitol to document the violence that shook the world. The National Museum of American History, a branch of the Smithsonian Institution, announced after the riot that curators have begun collecting and sorting through protest signs, posters and other items left behind from the violent mob that stormed through the Capitol on January 6, ANI cited a report.

On January 8, Anthea M. Hartig, the museum's director, reportedly said that the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History has an ongoing and deep commitment to document all aspects of the American political experiment: a government by the people.

"A key tenant of this constitutional democracy is the peaceful transfer of power following US presidential elections, dating back to the republic's first presidential election. This week, that core belief was shaken", he further added.

Meanwhile, Hartig has urged people to save materials that can be considered for future and also send photos and descriptions of the artefacts to the museum. However, it has not been specified as to which items from the riots will be taken for the collection.

"As curators from the museum's Division of Political and Military History continue to document the election of 2020, in the midst of a deadly pandemic, they will include objects and stories that help future generations remember and contextualize Jan. 6 and its aftermath," Hartig said.

US Capitol Siege

Pro-Trump protesters breached the US Capitol on January 6. The US Capitol had to be locked down with lawmakers inside as violent clashes broke out between Trump loyalists and the police resulting in the death of five people. This came shortly after the Trump's speech during a rally at the Ellipse in which he said, "We're going to walk down to the Capitol and we're going to cheer on our brave Senators and Congressmen and women, and we're probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them."

(With ANI Inputs)